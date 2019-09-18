Catching Rugby World Cup 2019 Live This September

Many will argue that rugby is the world’s toughest sport yet, and they will have their reasons for that. Now that we have the current edition of the Rugby World Cup happening, watching it from anywhere in the world doesn’t have to be a hassle for you at all.

That is why we have created this guide for those who might be having some problems or the other with the games so far – letting them all in on how they can stream Rugby World Cup 2019 live at their convenience.

Who is this guide for?

This is the guide for anyone around the world who is interested in the games.

Whether you are a long-time rugby fan, an enthusiast who follows details of the game from afar or simply a first-time viewer who would like to get the best experience, you will find what you are looking for in here.

Why should you watch the RWC 2019?

We believe the question should rather be why you shouldn’t watch the showpiece event for this current season.

For one, missing out on the action means you have to wait some four years before another one of such comes your way.

Besides, this edition is one of the most competitive versions so far. You would think so too if you had been following the games and teams before the commencement of this tournament.

Of course, we have the likes of New Zealand entering the race as the fan favorite and top dog to win the competition. But then, it also helps to consider the fact that this team has been beaten by all of Ireland, Australia and South Africa in the past 12 months alone.

This goes a long way to tell you that just about any team can beat yet another in the race to the final spoils of the games. If that is true, why would you not want to watch the action happen live before your eyes?

Where can I watch the RWC 2019?

This will be dependent on what regions you are from.

The most comprehensive TV rights to the games are held by TV networks in the US and UK.

For viewers in the UK, ITV channels hold the exclusive rights to all 48 games to be played this season. We love the offering from this network the more because it comes at no cost at all – so that is a huge boost for those in this market.

Should you happen to be in the country, you already know where to go to get all the games.

Interestingly, even BBC will not be offering the games on their channels for this year. However, they will not be left out of the action – as it is now confirmed that they will be handling expert analysis and comments on their website.

Of course, that is just a bit to complement what you have already watched – not an option you should take in isolation.

US subscribers will have to turn to their NBC channels to get the action. Just like the viewers in the UK, they will also get all the games in this one place.

Where can I stream the RWC 2019?

If you are in the US or UK, and you don’t have access to cable subscription, you can still watch all of the games from these channels. This is possible because both channels in charge of broadcasting the games in these regions have streaming options you can consider too.

Thus:

For US – Stream all the games via the official NBC website , or using their dedicated apps. You can download this on any device of your choice, giving you the freedom of screen type.

For UK – Signing up for a TVPlayer account comes bundled with the ITV channel from where you can get all the games.

How can I stream the RWC from outside the US/ UK?

If you are not in regions where broadcasting rights to the games have been purchased, that could create some viewing problems. It might even be that you are just travelling the unsupported regions for a short time, but the problem remains.

Fortunately, that should not put an end to your rugby action-catching experience.

All you have to do is: