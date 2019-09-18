Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with the agent of forward Tammy Abraham regarding a new deal for the English forward, with the club having also opened negotiations with another unnamed player over a new contract.

Abraham has been in fantastic form for the west London side so far this term, with the forward’s hat-trick against Wolves at the weekend taking his Premier League tally for the season to seven goals in just five appearances.

And now, it seems like Frank Lampard’s side are set to reward the 21-year-old’s recent brilliant form with a new contract wth the club.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the club have opened talks with the player’s agent regarding extending his current deal with the west London side, with Chelsea also opening talks with another player, who remains unnamed, over a new contract as well.

Chelsea have opened talks with Tammy Abraham agent about his contract – and not just for him, also for another player. The club is ‘confident’ they’ll find the total agreement soon. ? #CFC #Chelsea More details ? https://t.co/9cvevJLgCQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2019

Given that Abraham is set to play a key role for the club’s first team this term, combined with the fact that the youngster has an abundance of potential in his locker, this decision seems like a wise one to say the least.

Chelsea can’t sign players until next summer, thus they’re going to have to put their faith behind Abraham and his goal scoring abilities until next season at the earliest.

And should he sign a new deal with the club, it’ll show just how much faith the Blues have in the forward, as they look to tie him down to a new long-term contract that’ll keep him at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future.