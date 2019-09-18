Arsenal have confirmed the players they’re going to take to Germany for tomorrow’s clash against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

The Gunners take on last year’s semi finalists in this competition tomorrow evening, as Unai Emery’s side look to go one better than last year and win the tournament for the first time in their history.

Ahead of the match, the north London side have officially confirmed the squad of players they’re going to be taking to Germany for the clash.

Defender Rob Holding has recovered from an injury in time to be named in the Gunners’ squad, however the same cannot be said for Bellerin for Tierney, who haven’t been included despite returning to first team training earlier today.

Lacazette is another player who’s set to miss out tomorrow, with the Frenchman still on the sidelines due to the injury he picked up against Spurs earlier this month.

Another player who hasn’t been included in German midfielder Mesut Ozil, a decision from Emery that has a lot of Arsenal fans all asking about his whereabouts.

Ozil was fit enough to play against Watford on Sunday, and didn’t seem to pick up any injuries from the match, thus his exclusion here seems like a strange one to say the least…

wheres ozil — jacob (@jacob_reynoldss) September 18, 2019

Why no ozil? — SuperSaka (@super_saka) September 18, 2019

Where is Ozil ? — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) September 18, 2019

where özil at? — Prosper ??? (@prosper20193798) September 18, 2019

where’s ozil,tierney and bellerin? — baba dudu ? (@Aryor_mide) September 18, 2019

Wtf where is Mesut? Did he replace Unai Emery? — Mark (@Markkklam15) September 18, 2019

What I was about to say is exactly what has happen Unai,no Mesut Özil, why? Sorry boss Unai Emery but I think you ain’t capable of taking Arsenal to where its was. Just so sad ? — Jazsen Jack Anthony (@AnthonyJayJay1) September 18, 2019