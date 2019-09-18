Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he was very close to signing for Arsenal.

The 34-year-old established himself as a global superstar through his performances for Manchester United. He joined the Red Devils in 2003 and made 292 appearances for them, scoring 118 goals and providing 68 assists.

SEE MORE: Arsenal in trouble as insider claims Emery has no authority and there’s a lack of discipline at the club

The Portuguese international said that he admires Arsenal and nearly joined them. As quoted by Goal.com, Ronaldo told ITV: “It is true. Of course it is true. Very close. One step. Seriously.

“I want to apologise. Forgive me for not joining Arsenal. It didn’t happen, but Arsenal, I appreciate what they did for me, especially Arsene Wenger, but football you never know where you are going to play, life is like that.”

We could only imagine how strong Arsenal would’ve been had Ronaldo joined them. The Gunners might have won a Champions League by now had the Portugal captain joined them.

In the end, Manchester United turned out to be a pretty good destination for Ronaldo as he won several trophies there before moving to Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old has so far scored a goal from Juventus’ first three matches. The Bianconeri start their Champions League campaign today against Atletico Madrid. Ronaldo will most likely start and will hope to guide his team to a win.