(Photo) Cristiano Ronaldo poses with ‘Ronaldo 7’ Arsenal shirt following transfer claim

Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with a Ronaldo 7 Arsenal shirt by celebrity Gooner Piers Morgan during their interview together on ITV.

The Juventus superstar had a long and engaging chat with Morgan and one of the many things he revealed was that he came very close to joining Arsenal.

Ronaldo ended up at Manchester United instead and became one of the best players in the world at Old Trafford before later cementing his status as an all-time great at Real Madrid.

He told Morgan, as quoted by Goal: “It is true (about being close to joining Arsenal). Of course it is true. Very close. One step. Seriously.

“I want to apologise. Forgive me for not joining Arsenal. It didn’t happen, but Arsenal, I appreciate what they did for me, especially Arsene Wenger, but football you never know where you are going to play, life is like that.”

Still, Ronaldo now has his Arsenal shirt and Gooners like Piers can dream about what might have been!