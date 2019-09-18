Former Liverpool and England striker Emile Heskey has revealed the time he nearly attacked manager Martin O’Neill at Leicester City.

The 41-year-old was never exactly seen as a player with a temper back in the day, but it seems O’Neill really pushed his buttons on one or two occasions.

Despite that, Heskey is quoted by the Leicester Mercury as saying how much he enjoyed working under the former Foxes boss overall.

“We were playing Crystal Palace away,” recalled Heskey.

“The gaffer (Martin O’Neill) is one of those ones, he’ll keep popping and popping and popping, he’ll kick every ball with you.

“At times you want someone a bit calmer and we’d come in at half time and he was like to me ‘you, blah blah blah’ and it kept going to a stage where I either had to let it go or say something.

“I got up and had Richard Dunne and James Collins holding me back. It was just one of those things. There was another one actually, Fulham away, I didn’t go for him but it was the same sort of thing.”