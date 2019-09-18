Patrice Evra sets deadline for Manchester United to win the Premier League title again

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has set a deadline of sorts for his old club to win the Premier League title again after a mini-drought.

The Red Devils have not won the league since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge in 2012/13, and in truth have rarely come close since the legendary Scot retired from management.

Evra was part of that 2012/13 title-winning squad, and he now insists the club must not go ten years without lifting the trophy.

“We are a big club. We want to win trophies,” the Frenchman told Sky Sports.

“We don’t want to spend more than 10 years without winning the league again. It’s not easy but the fans have to believe – it’s a process.”

That doesn’t exactly leave them very long to get back to their best, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current squad not exactly looking likely to be in the running for the title this season.

In all probability, that will make it seven years without the title, and leave only another three years for them to sort themselves out against strong competition in Manchester City and Liverpool.

Evra is understandably demanding of his old club given the success he enjoyed at Old Trafford, but we’re not sure his expectations are particularly realistic any longer.