Frank Lampard explains why he preferred Pedro over Pulisic in Valencia defeat

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said that Pedro’s Champions League experience was the reason why he subbed him on for Mason Mount instead of Christian Pulisic.

The Blues began their Champions League campaign with a disappointing defeat to Valencia at Stamford Bridge thanks to a goal from Rodrigo. Mount started the match as a left-winger but the 20-year-old sustained an ankle injury and had to be subbed off.

Lampard brought on 32-year-old Pedro instead of Pulisic who was an unused substitute for a second successive game. Following the match, the Chelsea boss said that the American international is in his plans and he preferred Pedro because of his experience.

As quoted by the Mirror, Lampard said: “He is in the plans. We have got the squad and the wingers to choose from. With Pedro’s experience in the Champions League it was a decision to make, but Christian is well in the plans.”

Chelsea had several scoring opportunities last night but were unable to cash on them with Ross Barkley missing a penalty. The Blues will hope to come back strongly in their next match which is against Premier League table-toppers Liverpool on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. There’s a good chance that Pulisic might feature in that game.