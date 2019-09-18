Chelsea have been dealt some good news regarding midfielder Mason Mount, after it was reported that the England international will not be out for the long-term due to injury following an incident that occurred against Valencia last night.

Mount was the subject of a brutal tackle from Los Che midfielder Francis Coquelin last night, one that saw him forced off the pitch with what looked like a pretty serious injury.

However now, it seems like Chelsea fans can breath a sigh of relief, as it seems like the Englishman isn’t going to be out for too long following this horror challenge.

As per the Athletic, Mount isn’t going to be out for too long through injury following this tackle, news which comes after tests on his ankle showed that the midfielder had sustained no serious damane to his ligaments.

Given this, it seems like Mount won’t be on the sidelines for any extended period of time following the Blues’ match last night, one that ended in defeat for Frank Lampard’s side.

Mount has been a brilliant player for the Blues so far this term, thus this news will certainly come as a boost for the west London side going forward.

The 20-year-old has scored three times in seven appearances in all competitions this term, form that even saw him called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad earlier this month.

It remains to be seen whether Mount will be available for Chelsea’s match against Liverpool this weekend, however given the start he’s made to this season, Blues fans will certainly be hoping that the England ace is declared fit for the Reds’ visit to Stamford Bridge.