‘Guardiola has officially f****** lost it’ – These Man City fans disappointed to see £60m star left on bench for CL clash

Manchester City
A number of Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to voice their fury over Joao Cancelo’s omission from Pep Guardiola’s latest starting XI.

The Premier League champions open their latest European campaign with a trip to Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday night, where they will be looking to bounce back from a defeat to Norwich at the weekend.

City have been drawn in Champions League Group C alongside the Ukrainian outfit, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta, having been named among the favourites to win the competition come next May.

Guardiola has opted against starting £60 million summer signing Cancelo against Shakhtar, making the former Juve star wait even longer for his full debut in a City shirt (fee confirmed by The Sun).

Some City fans are disappointed to see the Portuguese star left on the bench once again, with one supporter writing on Twitter: “Guardiola has officially f****** lost it”.

Guardiola has preferred to use Kyle Walker ahead of Cancelo so far this term and he has stuck with the English full-back once again for tonight’s game in Ukraine.

Cancelo has yet to earn his first start for City

Elsewhere, Gabriel Jesus has been deployed through the middle ahead of Sergio Aguero, who has also had to be content with a place in the bench, along with Bernardo Silva and David Silva.

City have looked vulnerable at the back in recent weeks, with John Stones and Aymeric Laporte currently sidelined through injury.

Supporters clearly want to see Cancelo given the chance to shine in defence, especially after Walker’s suspect display against Norwich on Saturday.

City fans are certainly not happy with Guardiola’s decision making and you can check out more of their comments below, via Twitter.

