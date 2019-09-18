Manchester United have reportedly been scouting exciting young striker Erling Haaland, who shone in the Champions League last night with a sensational hat-trick.

The 19-year-old is clearly a huge talent, having become the first player since Wayne Rooney to hit a treble on his Champions League debut, and he’s now being linked with Rooney’s old club.

Salzburger Nachrichten report that Man Utd had scouts at the game, and additional information from Sport Witness claims the Premier League giants have been watching him for some time.

Haaland notably played under current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Norwegian club Molde, so there’s already a pretty useful connection there in case the club decide to step up their pursuit of this potential transfer.

The Red Devils undoubtedly need more quality up front after a slow start to the season, with Romelu Lukaku sold to Inter Milan in the summer without a replacement coming in.

Solskjaer himself has previously addressed the prospect of Haaland potentially moving to Old Trafford and thinks that, despite his father playing for rivals Manchester City and Leeds, the teenage forward would find it hard to turn MUFC down.

“He is probably not the biggest Manchester United fan in the world, but if they come knocking on the door, not many people say no,” Solskjaer told VG in July 2018.

You can watch Haaland’s incredible Champions League hat-trick here.