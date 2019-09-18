Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has hailed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his impact on the club.

The Norwegian took over the managerial duties at Old Trafford following the sacking of Jose Mourinho. Manchester United won their first 11 matches under Solskjaer but their results have been far from good in the matches that have followed.

Nevertheless, de Gea feels that the 46-year-old has had an impact on the club and everyone has faith in him. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Spaniard said: “From the moment he arrived here he showed his faith in me, right from minute one. I think he had a massive impact with the team. I think we won 10 or 11 games on the bounce. Everyone has faith in him, that’s the most important thing.

“The fans are behind him and he’s a manager who knows the club really well and the people who work here and I reckon that is essential. He also shows a lot of confidence in the younger players, which is important for us and so he’s a really great manager.”

Solskjaer is undoubtedly the right man to lead Manchester United at this moment. He has a very good understanding of the club’s culture and it’s quite evident that he’s showing faith in youngsters. Scott McTominay has become a regular for the Red Devils while we can also see Mason Greenwood on the pitch.

The club and their fans will have to be patient with Solskjaer if they want to see positive results. Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 8 points from their first five matches. The Red Devils face Astana tomorrow before playing West Ham on Sunday.