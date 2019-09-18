Inter Milan are considering a move for Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud in the new year, as an alternative to Romelu Lukaku in a centre-forward role.

As per The Guardian, Lukaku completed a £74 million switch to San Siro from Manchester United on deadline day, bringing his two-year spell in Manchester to a close.

The Belgian star is now Inter’s first-choice striker, with Mauro Icardi shipped out on loan to Paris Saint Germain shortly after his arrival in Italy.

Lukaku has hit two goals in his first four appearances for the Nerazzurri but was singled out for his ineffective display against Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Inter were held to a 1-1 draw at San Siro in their Group F opener, with Lukaku named as the team’s worst performer by Italian publication Gazzetta Dello Sport – as per Team Talk.

According to Calcio Mercato, Inter are now plotting a surprise January swoop for Chelsea striker Giroud, whose current contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season.

The report states that the Italian giants want the World Cup winner to provide competition for Lukaku upfront, in the event that he fails to live up to expectations in the coming months.

Giroud has been pushed down the pecking order at Chelsea since Frank Lampard inherited the managerial hot seat earlier this year, with Tammy Abraham now leading the line.

The 21-year-old has hit seven goals in seven appearances across all competitions this term, while Giroud has been restricted to just one start.

The Frenchman could have a lot to offer Inter even as he approaches the twilight years of his career at 32, but it remains to be seen whether or not Chelsea will be willing to sanction his departure when the market reopens.