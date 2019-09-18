Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to seal the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco.

The Reds could arguably do with adding more of a genuine playmaker or number ten to their squad, and it seems that is why Klopp is so eager to win the race for the Spaniard.

Isco, however, is also a target for Juventus and Manchester City and rated at around £66million, according to Calciomercato, as translated by the Sun.

If Liverpool could beat their rivals to this signing it would certainly be a big boost, with the Merseyside giants likely to be in a battle with City in a number of competitions this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side narrowly edged LFC out for the Premier League title race last term and the two seem set to be the main contenders for the trophy again this year.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be aiming to retain their European crown and that’s also a trophy City are desperate to get their hands on.

Isco could make all the difference for either side if he does end up leaving Real Madrid soon.