Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he is “excited” by Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland’s recent development.

Haaland netted a superb hat-trick on his Champions League debut on Tuesday night, helping Salzburg thrash Genk 6-2 in their Group E opener.

According to Salzburger Nachrichten, United scouts were present in Austria to witness the 19-year-old’s spectacular display, but representatives from around 50 clubs were also thought to be in attendance.

Solskjaer managed Haaland while he was in charge of Molde and ahead of United’s Europa League clash with Astana on Thursday night, he offered his fellow countryman some words of praise.

As per the Mirror, the Norwegian head coach told a press conference: “It was nice watching the game last night.

“But my focus obviously is on the game against Astana.

“It’s great watching him and I think everyone in Norway is excited by his development.”

The Mirror reports that United have been keeping tabs on Haaland since last season, but they are likely to face stiff competition in the race for his signature if he continues on his current trajectory.

The Red Devils could certainly use some extra reinforcements up front, with only Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to call upon as natural centre-forwards.

Solskjaer is already well aware of Haaland’s talent and he might yet be tempted to try and lure the teenager to Old Trafford next year.

It will be interesting to see how the Norway international progresses in the coming months, but after his heroic display for Salzburg in Europe, he looks destined for a move to one of Europe’s top clubs sooner rather than later.