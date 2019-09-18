Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing 23-year-old Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The Spanish international has become a key player for the Gli Azzurri since joining them from Real Betis last year. Ruiz has so far made 44 appearances for the Naples club, scoring 7 goals and providing three assists. The 23-year-old’s performances for Napoli saw him receiving a call-up to Spain’s national team and he has so far made three appearances for the 2010 World Cup winners, providing an assist in a Euro qualifier against Sweden this summer.

SEE MORE: Liverpool CEO Peter Moore shows class with hospital visit to injured Reds fan

Less than three weeks following that match, Ruiz helped Spain win the UEFA European U-21 Championship. He was adjudged the tournament’s best player, scoring twice and assisting as many times.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing Ruiz. There’s no doubt that the 23-year-old is among the best midfielders in the Serie A and is bound to attract interest from other top clubs.

All three teams would heavily benefit if Ruiz signs for them. However, Napoli won’t be too willing to let go of one of their best players and even if they do, the Gli Azzurri are bound to ask for a hefty transfer fee.

Ruiz played the entirety of last night’s Champions League encounter against Liverpool as the Naples outfit beat the reigning champions 2-0 thanks to goals from Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente.