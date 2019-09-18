Liverpool CEO Peter Moore shows class with hospital visit to injured Reds fan

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has led by example by staying at the hospital bed of a Reds fan injured at last night’s Napoli game.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool fan Steven Allen was ambushed by some Napoli fans at their stadium, and later collapsed from his injuries.

With a real touch of class, Moore made sure to visit Allen in hospital and the Mirror report he would not leave the travelling supporter’s bedside until he was sure he would be okay.

The report claims Allen collapsed from blood loss, but Moore provided an encouraging update as he tweeted about help from police and hospital staff.

Update to this. The hospital staff and the police have now helped Steven and been very cooperative. He’s been seen and will be monitored throughout the night. He asked me to thank everyone for their concern. https://t.co/aHxKiiXKRX — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) September 18, 2019

Liverpool truly care about their fans and it’s clear from this story that Moore has shown fine leadership in taking this time out to care for the kind of people who make the club.

Everyone at CaughtOffside wishes Steven a speedy recovery and hope the hooligans who did this can be brought to justice.