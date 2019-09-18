TROUBLE at Liverpool? Video of Mane and Firmino training row emerges in wake of Napoli defeat

All may not be well at Liverpool as Sadio Mane seemingly gets into a row with another team-mate.

See below as Mane and Roberto Firmino appear to get into a little scrap on the training pitch, which comes just weeks after the Senegal international lost it at Mohamed Salah in the win over Burnley.

On that occasion, Mane was angry at Salah for not passing to him in a good position, but it’s not at all clear what sparks this little spat.

Either way, Liverpool fans won’t be too pleased seeing this after last night’s bad result away to Napoli.