Virgil van Dijk tells Liverpool how to respond against Chelsea following Napoli setback

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has sent a message over Twitter saying that he and his team-mates need to put the defeat to Napoli behind them ahead of the Chelsea game at the weekend.

The Reds suffered a 2-0 loss in Italy last night, getting off to a poor start in defence of their Champions League crown, but now need to bounce back quickly for Sunday’s big Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

Van Dijk admits it was a disappointing result for Liverpool at Napoli, but has urged the team to remain positive in order to get back to winning ways against Chelsea.

Difficult night last night and disappointing result but we must put it behind us and now it’s about how we react. It’s time to stand up, be positive and focus on putting in a big performance against Chelsea. Thanks to all of the travelling reds who came out to support us #LFC ? pic.twitter.com/g5maoufVjX — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 18, 2019

This kind of leadership is what has made the Netherlands international such a big hit at Anfield since his big-money move from Southampton, and fans will hope his rallying cry can refocus the players and see them build on their fine start to the season in the league.

LFC have already beaten Chelsea this season, winning a penalty shoot-out in the European Super Cup last month after a 2-2 draw.