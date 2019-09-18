Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a big claim about youngster Mason Greenwood as he prepares to use him in the Europa League tomorrow night.

The Red Devils start their campaign at home to FC Astana and it’s clear Solskjaer is going to rotate his side a little and give young players like Greenwood a chance to impress.

The 17-year-old has long been regarded as one of the club’s most exciting talents, and Solskjaer believes he’s already a better finisher than him, and one of the best he’s ever seen.

See the tweet below from Simon Stone as Solskjaer raves about Greenwood, while Football 365 also carry some of the Norwegian’s other quotes on the player from his press conference today.

OGS: "He (Greenwood) is better than me now. I don’t have the accuracy any more. He is one of the best finishers I have seen." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 18, 2019

“He (Greenwood) is better than me now, that’s for sure!” Solskjaer said.

“He’s still very young but he’s maturing and he’s developed so much since I came in.

“The kid who just wanted to play with his mates in the U18s and now he’s knocking on the door wanting to play more.

“His appetite for football is growing I don’t want to put too much pressure apart from go out there and enjoy yourself and work hard.”

Man Utd fans will now hope Greenwood can take his opportunity as Simon Peach also tweeted that Solskjaer confirmed he’d start the teenager in this game.

United could definitely do with the youngster coming in and providing another option up front after the struggles of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial so far this season.