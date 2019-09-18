Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided some team news ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash against FC Astana.

It’s now looking a little more clear how Man Utd will line up for their first European outing of the season as Solskjaer says Daniel James is out injured, while he plans to start Mason Greenwood, Sergio Romero and Axel Tuanzebe.

See the tweet below from the account Man United Media, which rounds up Solskjaer’s key points from his pre-match press conference this afternoon.

Solskjær: Romero and Axel & Greenwood will start/play tomorrow. Daniel James rested, slight knock. #MUFC #Europa — Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) September 18, 2019

Red Devils fans will no doubt be disappointed to learn of James’ injury after his superb start to the season, with the young Welsh winger proving a revelation since signing from Swansea City.

That said, it perhaps makes sense that the 21-year-old would have been rested for a game like this anyway as he quickly seems to have become first choice for Premier League matches.

Now United supporters will just have to hope James’ injury doesn’t keep him out for too long as Solskjaer has a number of other big names out of action at the moment, such as Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw.