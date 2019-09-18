Manchester United will try to tie Paul Pogba down to a new contract, amid fears he could be tempted to join Real Madrid next year.

The Daily Mail reports that the Frenchman is Zinedine Zidane’s number one target at Santiago Bernabeu, with the Blancos set to launch a formal bid for his services next summer.

Pogba expressed a desire to undertake a new challenge away from Old Trafford at the end of last season, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ultimately convinced him to stay at the club for at least one more year.

The 26-year-old’s current deal is not due to expire until 2021, but United are now aiming to secure a talismanic figure’s long-term future amid ongoing transfer rumours.

According to the Evening Standard, the Red Devils are preparing to offer Pogba an extension, after successfully arranging fresh terms for David de Gea and Victor Lindelof this week.

The report states that Solskjaer wants to keep the core of his squad together for the next few years, with Mason Greenwood and Jesse Lingard also in line for new deals.

Pogba has featured in four Premier League matches for United at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, contributing two assists to help the team rise to fourth in the standings.

His continued presence in Solskajer’s line up will be vital if they are to earn a place in the top four come next May and beyond that, start challenging for major trophies once again.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not Pogba will be willing to extend his stay in Manchester, after three difficult years which have seen him draw widespread criticism.

The World Cup winner has not been able to consistently live up to expectations, leading to a fractious relationship with the club’s supporters.

Despite his troubles in recent seasons, Pogba remains United’s most effective creative player and his services must be retained if the club are to continue moving forward under Solskjaer.