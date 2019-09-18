Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has singled out summer signing Daniel James for special praise after his superb start to life at Old Trafford.

The Wales international has looked the pick of the Red Devils’ pre-season purchases so far this term, having already scored three goals to provide some spark in an otherwise lacklustre United attack.

Evra is clearly excited about James and says it’s not only for his talent, but the passion he’s displayed with his goal celebrations since his move to the club.

In an interview with Sky Sports, it’s clear Evra wanted to single out James for praise as he discussed Man Utd’s summer additions, though he was also highly complimentary of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has also looked a fine buy from Crystal Palace.

“What I love with James is his enthusiasm. Yeah, he’s scored some great goals, he’s playing well, he’s fast, but what I want to see right now is the passion and the love for the badge,” Evra said.

“His celebrations shows that. He’s got a role model in Ryan Giggs. Maybe it’s a dream for him to play for Manchester United. That’s what I want when they come to this club.

“(Wan-Bissaka) wants to go forward, he’s a strong defender. Ferguson always said that if you don’t enjoy one-vs-ones, you shouldn’t play for Manchester United. I can see Wan-Bissaka is ready for that and enjoys the challenge.”

Evra is currently doing his coaching badges, so has been back at MUFC recently, and fans will be pleased to hear him sound so enthusiastic about some of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s signings.