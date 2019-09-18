Manchester United new-boy Daniel James has spoken about his early experiences as a footballer and admits he nearly gave up on the game at a young age.

The Wales international joined Man Utd from Swansea City this summer and has started superbly for his new club, scoring three goals already to look the most in-form of the team’s attacking players.

James looked a bright prospect at Championship level with Swansea, but he’s surprised a few by adapting to life in the Premier League so quickly.

However, speaking to Inside United, James admits he might have packed it all in around ten years ago as he wasn’t enjoying the extra commitment required to go to training and abandon his social life.

“At the start, when I got to nearly 12 years old, I actually nearly gave up football. I wasn’t enjoying it,” he said.

“I was telling my mum and dad: ‘I’d rather be playing other football’. Or I was missing [going] out with my mates.

“I was training most nights and was missing out. I was coming back from school and wanting to go out with my mates, but I had to go training.

“I had a serious meeting with the coaches at Hull [for them] to say: ‘No, we think you’ve got the ability and we want you to stay on here’. Thankfully, from there, I did stay on.”

Luckily, James had a change of heart and is now reaping the rewards as he embarks on what looks like being a fine career at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old could get his first taste of European football this week as United start their Europa League campaign.