Paul Scholes has had his say on one of Manchester United’s highest-profile players, the Englishman revealed that the star’s exit wouldn’t be a ‘big loss’.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes exclusively revealed to talkSPORT that superstar Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba wouldn’t be a ‘big loss’ to the Premier League giants.

There’s no doubting that the Frenchman has largely failed to live up to expectations since his big-money return to Old Trafford three years ago.

The ace’s enigmatic personality has also landed him in hot water on several occasions, Pogba has become a player that has divided opinions from both fans and pundits.

Calciomercato revealed that European giants Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain both tabled offers for the World Cup winner during the summer transfer window.

Here’s what Scholes had to say on the charismatic star:

“I think it’s quite clear he wants to leave the club.

“He wanted to move to Real Madrid [in the summer] and for whatever reason it didn’t happen.

“If they ask him to stay for a year then we’ll see what happens. But I don’t think it will be a big loss to United [if he does go].

“At the end of the day his form hasn’t been great anyway over the last three or three years he’s been there.

“I’m sure there’s more players there who can step in and do just as good a job.”

Whether or not Pogba leaves big gap on the field, it’s certain that the star’s exit would send shockwaves through the United dressing room.

Given the side’s recent unflattering form this is the last thing that the club need.

However short-term uproar (fallout from a potential Pogba exit) could be the only way for the Manchester outfit to ensure long-term stability – is this not Solskjaer’s prime objective for the Red Devils.

This isn’t the only thing that Scholes has had his say on, as per The Sun, the United legend revealed that the club made a mistake during this summer’s transfer window.

The fact that Pogba has been heavily linked with an exit during every transfer window since his return to Manchester doesn’t really bode well for the Red Devils.

It’s crucial that Pogba finds his feet for the side soon, the Frenchman being in good form is the main factor that could influence whether or not the Red Devils make a serious push for a top four finish this season.