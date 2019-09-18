Paul Scholes had stated that he thinks Manchester United have made a ‘mistake’ by not bringing in a replacement for Romelu Lukaku during the summer window.

The Red Devils let the Belgian international leave for Inter Milan before the start of the season, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failing to dip into the market before the August deadline for a replacement.

The Norwegian has, instead, put his faith in the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood for the season ahead, as he looks to get Man United back in the Champions League for next season.

Following their business in the summer, and the closure of the transfer window earlier this month, Scholes has now come out and stated that he thinks United have made an error by not signing a replacement for the Belgian.

As per the Sun, Scholes commented on United letting Lukaku go and their failure to sign a replacement, stating that “He (Solskjaer) obviously knew they were going to sell Lukaku at some point, but not to have a centre-forward lined up seems like a mistake to me.”

It’ll be interesting to see how United fair going forward this season, and whether their decision to not sign a Lukaku replacement ends up being the wrong one.

The Red Devils have scored eight goals in their opening five matches in the Premier League this term, with the club scoring in every game they’ve played so far this season.

Given this, it seems like, so far, United were right to not splash out on a new striker to replace the out-going Lukaku this summer, however whether that remains to be the case come the end of the season remains to be seen…