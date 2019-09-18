Real Madrid manage unwanted feat for first time in at least 167 Champions League games following 3-0 loss vs PSG

Real Madrid suffered an awful 3-0 defeat to PSG in their Champions League opener tonight, as they were put to the sword by former player Angel Di Maria in Paris.

Goals from Meunier and Di Maria (x2) ended up being the difference between the two sides come full time, as Thomal Tuchels’ men hammered Los Blancos in the French capital.

Overall, it was a very poor performance from Zinedine Zidane’s side, as they failed to create even a handful of good chances to score on what was a night to forget for the Spanish giants.

Real were so bad in fact, that they didn’t even manage to register a shot on target during the entire 90 minutes, a stat that means the club have done something they haven’t done in at least 167 previous UCL matches.

As per Opta, tonight was the first game in at least 167 matches in which Los Blancos failed to land a shot on target in the UCL, a stat that just sums up how truly woeful they were.

0 – Real Madrid failed to have a single shot on target against PSG tonight, the first time they have failed to do so in the UEFA Champions League since Opta began collecting such data in the competition in 2003-04 (in 167 games). Shy. #UCL #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/t4c3yhtHar — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2019

Given this result, it now seems like Real are going to be up against it in their attempts to finish atop of their Champions League group this season, as they look to win the competition for a fifth time since 2014.

However, given tonight’s performance, it seems like Real are some way off of winning any kind of silverware, let alone the biggest one in club football…