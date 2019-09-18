Reasons why Juventus should be very happy with Atletico Madrid draw despite throwing away lead

It’s pretty difficult to sell throwing away a two goal lead as ” a good point” to supporters, but this might be the closest thing to it for Juventus fans. Yes they might be annoyed they didn’t win but history shows it’s a very impressive result all things considered.

The result is a good one for Juventus for two reasons as shown by these stats. Firstly, Juve haven’t been particularly impressive away from home in the Champions League recently :

Juve not won any of their last three UCL away games – lost 1-2 at Young Boys in final group game last year, then lost here at Wanda in last 16 first leg, and drew at Ajax on way out in quarter-finals. — Covering Futbol (@coveringfutbol) September 18, 2019

Secondly, and much more importantly, Atletico Madrid have been utterly formidable at home in the Champions League recently. This stat shows they have won their previous nine home games and only conceded in one of those games:

Atlético have won their last nine home European matches – only goal conceded during that time was in a 3-1 group win over Club Bruges last season. — Covering Futbol (@coveringfutbol) September 18, 2019

It’s probably one of these situations where it’s bittersweet for Juventus. Of course it’s likely they would have taken the point before the game if you offered it to them, but when they went 2-0 up they would have expected to win the game.

The other two teams in the group are Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen, so Juve and Atletico will expect to win both games against those two.

This means the group will probably come down to the results in the games between Juventus and Atletico. The Italians will be confident of winning the return match in Turin and should go on to take the seeded spot in the next round.

Like I said, they will be disappointed to not win this game, but take all of this into account and it begins to look like a very good result for Sarri’s men.