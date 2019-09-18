Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has confirmed that Manchester United asked about the potential transfer of Jadon Sancho.

However, he says Dortmund refused to enter into talks over the exciting young England international, who has been a revelation in his time in Germany.

ZORC: – Manchester United were asking us. We didn't talk to them. (@JanAageFjortoft) pic.twitter.com/U3SIBu6I8h — Viasport Fotball (@ViasportFotball) September 17, 2019

Sancho has been linked with Man Utd for as much as £100million by the Manchester Evening News and others, and it makes sense that he’d be someone the Red Devils were keen on.

The 19-year-old has shown he is one of the biggest prospects in world football and he’d surely prove a major upgrade on any of MUFC’s current attacking players.