Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly played a huge role in persuading David de Gea to stay at the club and sign a new contract.

The Spain international’s future was up in the air for some time as there were plenty of conflicting reports on the goalkeeper’s Old Trafford future.

A report from the Metro explains that United first entered into discussions with De Gea about a year ago before he was finally won over by the way Solskjaer responded to his dip in form.

The 28-year-old dropped some notable clangers in big games towards the end of last season, and was also beaten at his near post in stoppage time as United lost at home to Crystal Palace this term.

However, the Metro claim Solskjaer never stopped backing his ‘keeper, and this made De Gea change his mind about considering a move away to improve his form.

The report adds that the Norwegian tactician has also treated De Gea like more of a senior player and leader than previous managers he’s worked with at Man Utd.

MUFC fans will now hope De Gea’s new deal can see him rediscover his best form and put these difficult few months behind him.

Supporters doubtful about Solskjaer will also surely admit their boss has really come up with the goods for them here with his handling of this tricky situation.