Star referee Mark Clattenburg has given his assessment on Andy Robertson’s challenge on Napoli’s Jose Callejon in Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat on Tuesday night.

Writing for the MailOnline, former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has had his say on the controversial penalty that Liverpool conceded in their 2-0 defeat to Napoli on Tuesday night.

In the 81st minute of Liverpool’s Champions League opener last night, star left-back Andy Robertson was deemed to have brought down former Real Madrid ace Jose Callejon in the box.

At first look it seemed as though there was minimal contact involved in the challenge, hence the heavy protests from Liverpool’s players.

Take a look at the incident here.

Here’s what Clattenburg had to say on the incident:

“Sorry Liverpool fans, but it was a penalty. Andrew Robertson committed to a tackle on Napoli’s Jose Callejon inside the area with his wrong foot and made no contact with the ball.”

“Once the tackle had been made, Robertson’s leg was in Callejon’s space and it made contact with the Napoli man’s thigh.”

“After German referee Felix Brych had awarded the penalty, VAR immediately checked to see if there was contact.”

“Replays from several angles showed that was the case, so Brych’s original decision stood.”

“The right decision was reached and Dries Mertens put the penalty away.”

Liverpool fans thought that this incorrect decision was the vital blow which led to their defeat but experience referee Clattenburg has shut down their protests with his statement.

Scotland captain Robertson decided to delete his Twitter account after receiving a shocking amount of abuse in relation to the incident.

The former Hull star was also recently criticised for his performances for his country in the recent international break.

It’s disappointing to see that a player who has been such a solid performer over the last two years receiving this kind of abuse.

Fans have to remember that the decision to award a penalty was extremely tight, we’ve seen many instances like this were a spot-kick wasn’t given over the years.

Robertson was just unfortunate last night.