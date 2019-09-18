Menu

“Stop the lies”: These fans are furious with Chelsea penalty chaos and Lampard’s explanation

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Frank Sinclair made a pretty good point as he commentated on the Chelsea game for Sky Sports tonight. Ross Barkley made such a huge scene about taking the penalty that he absolutely had to score it. He made it a situation where he would be the absolute hero or the villain.

I would go one further and say his antics turned the odds against him in terms of scoring the penalty. It became such a big deal that it heaped incredible amounts of pressure on himself.

Of course he went on to miss the spot kick, and it now means Frank Lampard has an almighty mess to deal with. It looked like Jorginho was the designated penalty taker but Barkley decided he was the one taking it.

READ MORE: Video: Barkley misses late penalty for Chelsea vs Valencia after refusing to hand the ball over to Jorginho or Willian

Lampard tried to calm the situation by saying Barkley was the designated taker as confirmed by this tweet quoting The Telegraph:

The problem for Lampard is it seems a lot of the fans aren’t buying his explanation. It’s a remarkable comedown when you consider how positive things were after the win at Wolves on Saturday. They won a tough game, the youngsters excelled and the future looked truly bright.

These fans took to Twitter to express their frustration and show how quickly things can change in football:

A penalty is such a golden chance to score I’ve never understood why players make it harder for themselves with this sort of behaviour or things like stupid run ups.

The implications for this could be massive for Chelsea this season too. They are in a tough group with Valencia, Ajax and Lille so taking points from their home games was so vitally important.

Their next two games are way to Lille and Ajax, if they fail to win either one of those games then qualification will look highly unlikely.

More Stories Frank Lampard Ross Barkley