Manchester City are reportedly keen on sealing the transfer of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti as they struggle with injuries at the back.

Pep Guardiola’s side recently lost Aymeric Laporte for what looks a lengthy spell and Sky Sports have also claimed that John Stones faces five weeks out as well.

City may now turn to Umtiti as an option to cover in that position, with Don Balon suggesting his asking price may have lowered to as little as €45million.

The France international has not been at his best for Barca for a while now, but was previously an important player for them and up there with Europe’s top centre-backs.

City fans would surely take him over the unconvincing Nicolas Otamendi as the Sky Blues get a little desperate at the back, with the summer exit of Vincent Kompany also proving costly.

Umtiti was also notably linked with Arsenal in the summer by the Sun and in truth the Gunners could still do with snapping him up if he is available.

Arsenal instead ended up signing David Luiz from Chelsea on deadline day, but the Brazilian has got off to a poor start at the Emirates Stadium and looks little more than a short-term option anyway.