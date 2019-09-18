Virgil van Dijk sets the record straight on Liverpool contract speculation

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has moved to set the record straight on speculation that he’s been in talks over signing a new contract.

The Netherlands international has come out and denied that he’s even been negotiating with Liverpool, saying he’s simply focused on his football for the moment.

“I’m not even discussing anything at the moment,” he told Sky Sports.

“The only thing I want to do right now is focus on the games and we’ll see in the future what may happen.”

Van Dijk has been a huge signing for the Reds since his big-money transfer from Southampton in January 2018, and fans would no doubt love to see him commit his future to the club.

That said, it’s far from the most urgent matter at the moment as Van Dijk’s current Liverpool contract is due to expire in 2023.

The 28-year-old also surely has little reason to look to leave Anfield any time soon as Jurgen Klopp’s side look in such a strong state, despite last night’s setback as they lost 2-0 to Napoli in the Champions League.

LFC won the competition last season and now arguably look favourites for the Premier League title after a perfect start of five wins from five, while Manchester City go through a bit of a rough patch and suffer a number of injuries to key players.