Video: Angel Di Maria scores sublime 20-yard strike vs Real Madrid as PSG take 2-0 lead in CL opener

Di Maria scored his second goal of the game against Real Madrid today, as the former Los Blancos made gave PSG a 2-0 lead in their Champions League opener.

Having given his side the lead earlier in the first half, Di Maria then scored his, and PSG’s second, closer to half time.

Di Maria always turns up against his old teams pic.twitter.com/XQKd7g9rsB — K1?? (@KorKwabz3) September 18, 2019

GOAL! ? It's Di Maria again! This time he curls one in from the edge of the box.#PSG 2 – 0 #RMA #UCL pic.twitter.com/h2h7dWmuaE — Sports Extra (@AlexSportsXtra) September 18, 2019

After picking up the ball on the edge of the area, Di Maria lined up a left-footed strike, rifling the ball home past Thibaut Courtois to double his side’s advantage.

Real now have it all to do now if they’re to come away with anything from this affair…

