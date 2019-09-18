Sarri-ball was definitely in full-swing for Juventus’ second goal in their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid tonight, Blaise Matuidi finished off the move.

In the 64th minute of this evening’s mammoth Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Juventus, Maurizio Sarri’s famed Sarri-ball was on show as the ‘Old Lady’ carved open Atleti with a stunning five-pass move.

The Serie A champions quickly builded the play upfield and powerful left-back Alex Sandro picked out Blaise Matuidi with a pinpoint cross and the Frenchman was left free to nod the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the World Cup winner’s header below:

We saw glimpses of this fast and free-flowing football during Sarri’s time in charge of Chelsea, but to pull off a move like this in the Champions League against quality opposition certainly takes some doing from the Italian.