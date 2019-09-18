Video: Coutinho scores outrageous back-heel for Bayern only to be denied by offside flag

Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho saw a superb finish ruled out for offside in a Champions League clash against Red Star Belgrade.

The German champions are currently 1-0 up in the Group B clash, thanks to a brilliant Kingsley Coman header in the 34th minute.

The French winger very nearly contributed an assist five minutes later, picking the ball up on the right-hand side before firing a low cross towards Coutinho.

The Brazilian scored with an outrageous back-heel, only to be denied by the offside flag, much to the disappointment of the home crowd in attendance at the Allianz Arena.

Check out Coutinho’s effort below, via Twitter.

Absolutely filthy back heel goal from Coutinho ? Unfortunately got disallowed for offside pic.twitter.com/ZAk0gSTDNm — . (@Riquista) September 18, 2019

(Pictures courtesy of BT Sport)