Video: Flying kick from Neuer sets up superb team goal for Bayern Munich

The start of this move looks a bit reminiscent of the moment Harald Schumacher nearly decapitated the French striker in 1982. Fortunately for everyone involved, Manuel Neuer actually managed to get contact on the ball and sets up a brilliant team goal.

Most keepers would make you nervous coming out in this fashion but the German always has it under control. His teammates then make the goal look so easy as they drive up the pitch and Kingsley Coman crashes a header in:

Of course Stephen Warnock would point out it is only against a team made up of part-time players but it’s still a lovely goal from Bayern’s point of view.