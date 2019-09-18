Menu

Video: Gundogan doubles Man City’s lead over Shakhtar with superb finish after great work from Mahrez

Manchester City
Ilkay Gundogan has scored Manchester City’s second goal against Shakhtar Donetsk in a Group C Champions League clash in Ukraine.

Gundogan very nearly grabbed the opener on Wednesday night, hitting the post with a curling strike in the 24th minute, which Riyad Mahrez turned into the net.

The Algerian turned provider 14 minutes later, cutting in from the right-hand side before slipping Gundogan through on goal, who took the ball in his stride before producing a superb finish to double City’s lead.

Pep Guardiola’s side are 2-0 up at half-time and could go on to score a few more if they continue in the same vein during the second period.

Check out Mahrez’ great work on the wing and Gundogan’s clinical strike below.

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

