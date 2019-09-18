Video: Gundogan doubles Man City’s lead over Shakhtar with superb finish after great work from Mahrez

Ilkay Gundogan has scored Manchester City’s second goal against Shakhtar Donetsk in a Group C Champions League clash in Ukraine.
Gundogan very nearly grabbed the opener on Wednesday night, hitting the post with a curling strike in the 24th minute, which Riyad Mahrez turned into the net.
The Algerian turned provider 14 minutes later, cutting in from the right-hand side before slipping Gundogan through on goal, who took the ball in his stride before producing a superb finish to double City’s lead.
Pep Guardiola’s side are 2-0 up at half-time and could go on to score a few more if they continue in the same vein during the second period.
Check out Mahrez’ great work on the wing and Gundogan’s clinical strike below.
GOAL!!!
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-2 Man City
