Atletico Madrid ace Hector Herrera turned out to be the super sub for Diego Simeone’s side this evening, the Mexican scored a superb late header vs Juventus.

Atletico Madrid rescued a draw in this evening’s Champions League clash with Juventus, the La Liga side were two goals down at one point but fought until the end and reaped the rewards.

Diego Simeone’s side were awarded a corner in the 89th minute and England international Kieran Trippier made used his sensational delivery to assist a late equaliser for his new club.

Herrera and centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez both launched into the air to meet the cross and the decisive touch came from Herrera, the tireless midfielder’s powerful header flew into the back of the net.

Check out the late leveller below:

Herrera was on the pitch for less than 15 minutes before he came up with the goods for the La Liga outfit.