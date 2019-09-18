Video: Hilarious moment as former Liverpool ace Ryan Babel terrifies fan

Usually we see this kind of thing go the other way when the supported pretends to launch the ball into the face of the player going to retrieve the ball.

READ MORE: Turkish club agrees to swap two players in exchange for a sack of hazelnuts

Ryan Babel turned the tables as he wandered over to get the ball near some of the Club Brugge fans. He pretends to throw the ball into one of their faces and it clearly gives them an almighty fright:

ulan babel ne manyak adams?n ya pic.twitter.com/9LIfXNUcE5 — orkun (@iamorkun) September 18, 2019

The game went on to finish 0-0 with only three shots on target so perhaps the Dutchman was just making sure the supporters were still awake.