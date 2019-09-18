Arsenal have seemingly been handed a boost ahead of their Europa League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt tomorrow, as both Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney have returned to first team training.

Bellerin and Tierney are yet to play for the Gunners so far this term, however now, it seems like the duo could be about to end that run in the near future.

Defensive reinforcements ? Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin are back in full training for Arsenal pic.twitter.com/LlMCO4a2YU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 18, 2019

As seen in the tweet, and video, above, both Tierney and Bellerin are back in first team training with the north London club 24 hours before their match against Frankfurt in the Europa League tomorrow.

We doubt either will be starting against the Bundesliga outfit tomorrow, however this shouldn’t mean we can’t see one, or both, stars on the bench for Thursday evening’s clash.