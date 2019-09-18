Video: Jesus produces brilliant finish after lightning-fast Manchester City break vs Shakhtar

Manchester City have extended their lead over Shakhtar Donetsk to 3-0 in Ukraine, thanks to a clinical Gabriel Jesus strike.
The Premier League champions went in at half-time two goals up, thanks to a Riyad Mahrez tap-in and an Ilkay Gundogan effort shortly before the interval.
City have continued to dominate in the second period and finally been rewarded for their efforts after a lighting fast break-away which caught Shakhtar cold.
Kevin De Bruyne played an incisive through ball from the halfway line into the path of Jesus, who produced a brilliant finish to all but ensure City will open their latest Champions League campaign with three points.
Check out the Brazilian’s goal below.
Gabriel Jesus att? goal
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Man City
Tüm Goller için • @KramponSport pic.twitter.com/l6aZJO158T
— Goal Krampon (@GKrampon) September 18, 2019
GOAL!
Gabriel Jesus scores Manchester City’s third as they finish off Shakthar Donetsk!#SHAMCI #MCFC #UCL
— RouteOneFootball (@RouteOneTweets) September 18, 2019
(Pictures courtesy of BT Sport)