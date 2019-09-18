Juan Cuadrado has opened the scoring for Juventus in superb fashion in their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, what a goal this is by the ace.

After a relatively quiet first-half of action between Juventus and Atletico Madrid, tricky attacker Juan Cuadrado got the second-half off to a flying start by scoring a superb goal for the Turin club.

In the 47th minute of the Champions League clash, Juventus stalwart Leonardo Bonucci played a exquisite pass into Gonzalo Higuain.

The star striker, who spent half of last season on loan at Premier League giants Chelsea, kept the ball before picking out his teammate with a inch-perfect pass.

Cuadrado dribbled into the box before cutting in on his left-foot and unleashing a sensational curling effort at goal, Atletico’s star stopper Jan Oblak had no chance of stopping this.

Take a look at the Colombian’s wonderful effort below:

QUE GOLAÇO DO CUADRADO! pic.twitter.com/5l5GyHNogN — Leandro Scoralick (@LeScoralick) September 18, 2019

Cuadrado has reminded fans of his jaw-dropping talent with his magnificent strike this evening.