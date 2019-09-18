Menu

Video: Juan Cuadrado scores stunning curler to fire Juventus ahead of Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

Juan Cuadrado has opened the scoring for Juventus in superb fashion in their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, what a goal this is by the ace.

After a relatively quiet first-half of action between Juventus and Atletico Madrid, tricky attacker Juan Cuadrado got the second-half off to a flying start by scoring a superb goal for the Turin club.

In the 47th minute of the Champions League clash, Juventus stalwart Leonardo Bonucci played a exquisite pass into Gonzalo Higuain.

The star striker, who spent half of last season on loan at Premier League giants Chelsea, kept the ball before picking out his teammate with a inch-perfect pass.

Cuadrado dribbled into the box before cutting in on his left-foot and unleashing a sensational curling effort at goal, Atletico’s star stopper Jan Oblak had no chance of stopping this.

Take a look at the Colombian’s wonderful effort below:

Cuadrado has reminded fans of his jaw-dropping talent with his magnificent strike this evening.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Diego Simeone Juan Cuadrado Maurizio Sarri