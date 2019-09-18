Menu

Video: ‘Lovely’ moment between Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix before Juventus vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

Portuguese sensations Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix enjoyed a heartwarming moment before Atletico Madrid’s Champions League clash with Juventus.

Just before the mammoth Champions League Group Stage clash kicked off, Ronaldo approached his international teammate and gave him some words of encouragement ahead of the all-important clash.

The smile on Felix’s face when he was embraced by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was beautiful to see.

Take a look at the two Portuguese stars greeting each other below:

Here’s how fans reacted to the moment:

Felix is very much the future of the Portugal national team and it’s great to see that he has a wonderful relationship with Ronaldo.

Felix has already shown glimpses of his mercurial talent for Atletico Madrid since his marquee move from boyhood club Benfica this summer.

