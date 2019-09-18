Portuguese sensations Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix enjoyed a heartwarming moment before Atletico Madrid’s Champions League clash with Juventus.

Just before the mammoth Champions League Group Stage clash kicked off, Ronaldo approached his international teammate and gave him some words of encouragement ahead of the all-important clash.

The smile on Felix’s face when he was embraced by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was beautiful to see.

Take a look at the two Portuguese stars greeting each other below:

The master and the apprentice ?? pic.twitter.com/s5IAfo3D1N — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 18, 2019

Here’s how fans reacted to the moment:

The ? and the future prince. — Sayantan Das (@sayansayu) September 18, 2019

This was sweet — ap (@otheranthony) September 18, 2019

Lovely shot of Ronaldo and Félix conversing ahead of kick-off. The present and future of Portuguese football.#UCL — Reginaldo Rosario ?? (@Regi1700) September 18, 2019

Real recognize real ? — Gbolahan A. (@TeshCartee) September 18, 2019

Superman meets Superboy — Tweeting Guy ???? (@TweetingGuy4) September 18, 2019

The look of genuine respect and admiration Felix had in his eyes was quite touching — Raoulduke (@seankelly310016) September 18, 2019

Felix is very much the future of the Portugal national team and it’s great to see that he has a wonderful relationship with Ronaldo.

Felix has already shown glimpses of his mercurial talent for Atletico Madrid since his marquee move from boyhood club Benfica this summer.