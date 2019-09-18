Video: Mahrez scores rebound after Gundogan fires against the post for Man City vs Shakhtar

Riyad Mahrez has put Manchester City 1-0 up in a Champions League opener against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday night.

The Premier League champions had struggled to create any clear cut openings in the first 20 minutes of the Group C encounter in Ukraine, but they have finally seized the initiative.

Gabriel Jesus teed up Ilkay Gundogan on the edge of the box in the 24th minute, who fired a first-time effort against the post before Mahrez popped up to score the rebound.

City will now be expected to see out the contest in comfortable fashion, to open their account for the new European campaign with three points.

Check out the Mahrez tapping home the opener after Gundogan’s superb effort below.

GOAL!!

SHAKHTAR 0-1 MAN CITY

Riyad Mahrez strikes to give Manchester City the lead over Shakhtar Donetsk! ? #SHAMCI #UCL pic.twitter.com/36QBKKtBnt — SportCentre (@SportCentre8) September 18, 2019

Riyad Mahrez makes it 1-0 to Man City in the Champions League and Hafid Derradji says *that* line again. pic.twitter.com/LW4Auz9ntW — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) September 18, 2019

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)