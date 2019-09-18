Menu

Video: “Navas saves that” – Courtois makes error in PSG vs Real Madrid as Di Maria opens scoring with near-post goal

Champions League
Thibaut Courtois make an error for Real Madrid tonight, as he let a tame Di Maria effort in at his near post to give PSG the lead in their Champions League opener.

With the scoreline sat at 0-0, the ball was put into the box by Bernat, with Di Maria latching onto it before firing home at the near post past the Belgian.

It wasn’t the best effort from Di Maria, one that Courtois should definitely have done better with, something these fans certainly seem to agree on if these tweets are anything to go off!

