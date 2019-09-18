Video: “Navas saves that” – Courtois makes error in PSG vs Real Madrid as Di Maria opens scoring with near-post goal

Thibaut Courtois make an error for Real Madrid tonight, as he let a tame Di Maria effort in at his near post to give PSG the lead in their Champions League opener.

With the scoreline sat at 0-0, the ball was put into the box by Bernat, with Di Maria latching onto it before firing home at the near post past the Belgian.

Ángel Di María gives #PSG the lead against his former club. Well-worked move down the left with Icardi and Bernat, and then Di María beat Courtois at the near post.#PSGRMA #UCLpic.twitter.com/CPtzAUYqfp — Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) September 18, 2019

PSG On The Board? Ángel Di María puts one to the back of the net against his former club, and they lead Real Madrid 1-0!pic.twitter.com/qhPFOR224a — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 18, 2019

It wasn’t the best effort from Di Maria, one that Courtois should definitely have done better with, something these fans certainly seem to agree on if these tweets are anything to go off!

Courtois is trash. Navas saves that — Jesse Omezi (@JeyRealyReal) September 18, 2019

Navas > Courtois any day of the week. Stupid mistake from Madrid. — Chris (@DJBissaka) September 18, 2019

Please sell courtois and give us back Navas. ?? — Ervs509?? (@ervs509) September 18, 2019

Keylor Navas >>> Courtois — Paul Richards ?? (@Paulr04) September 18, 2019

Courtois is absolute dog shit. Navas is far superior. They may as well start playing Areola now — M (@Skarmory93) September 18, 2019

Navas saves that btw, Courtois sleeping at his near post smh — Alex™ (@UtdAlex__) September 18, 2019

I bet navas saves that but y’all got that bum?? — daveeed (@bdd_8) September 18, 2019