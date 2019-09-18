Video: Olympiakos equalise from penalty spot against Spurs after needless Vertonghen challenge

Mathieu Valbuena’s penalty has drawn Olympiakos level against Tottenham in a Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

Spurs raced into a 2-0 first-half lead via a Harry Kane penalty and a superb Lucas Moura strike, but Daniel Podence halved the deficit just before the interval.

Olympiakos have gone on to find an equaliser early in the second period, with Valbuena netting from 12 yards after a needless challenge from Jan Vertonghen.

The Belgian stamped on Valbuena’s foot in the box even though the Frenchman had his back to goal with little space to manoeuvre, leaving the referee with no choice but to point to the spot.

Check out the incident and Valbuena’s penalty below.

GOAALLLLLL!!! 2-2 Valbuena!!!! Olympiacos comeback from 2 down to level it off! Anyone’s game now! #OLYTOT pic.twitter.com/Bi1bNqeJo5 — Super Greek (@TheSuperGreek_) September 18, 2019

(Pictures courtesy of BT Sport)