Video: PSG score lethal counter-attacking goal as Meunier makes it 3-0 vs Real Madrid in Champions League

PSG compiled the misery onto Real Madrid even further in added time tonight, as Belgian defender Thomas Meunier scored a brilliant counter-attacking goal to hand the French side a 3-0 lead right at the death.

Having been 2-0 up going into added time, PSG soon found a third just seconds from time, as Meunier wrapped up what was a superb counter attack.

BERNAT AND MEUNIER PLAYING WITH MADRID’S DEFENCE LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/C6JssKFCE1 — Galu (@PSGalu) September 18, 2019

#PSG break free on the counter in stoppage time, and round off their 3-0 win over #RealMadrid. It was the two fullbacks combining, with Meunier scoring and Bernat getting his 2nd assist of the game.#PSGRMA #UCLpic.twitter.com/A1iqfK4Q61 — Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) September 18, 2019

Having intercepted a pass, Meunier charged forward, playing a one-two with Di Maria in the process, with the Belgian then playing a one-two with Bernat before firing home with his right.

Seems like Los Blancos have lost their European mojo….

