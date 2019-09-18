Menu

Video: PSG score lethal counter-attacking goal as Meunier makes it 3-0 vs Real Madrid in Champions League

PSG compiled the misery onto Real Madrid even further in added time tonight, as Belgian defender Thomas Meunier scored a brilliant counter-attacking goal to hand the French side a 3-0 lead right at the death.

Having been 2-0 up going into added time, PSG soon found a third just seconds from time, as Meunier wrapped up what was a superb counter attack.

Having intercepted a pass, Meunier charged forward, playing a one-two with Di Maria in the process, with the Belgian then playing a one-two with Bernat before firing home with his right.

Seems like Los Blancos have lost their European mojo….

