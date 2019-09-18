Menu

Video: Ronaldo comes agonisingly close to scoring Juve’s winner vs Atletico after beating five defenders

Atletico Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo very nearly earned Juventus a 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid after a dizzying run, but his final effort flashed just wide of the post.

The two teams met in a Champions League group stage fixture at Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night, with chances few and far between during a tense first half.

Juan Cuadrado sparked life into the contest with a superb effort from the edge of the box just after the interval, before Blaise Matuidi put the visitors 2-0 up just after the hour mark.

Diego Simeone’s side never knows when they are beaten though, with Stefan Savic’s 70th-minute goal ensuring a nervy finish for the Italian giants.

Sure enough, Hector Herrera scored an equaliser in the 90th minute to earn Atletico a point, but Ronaldo came agonisingly close to netting a dramatic winner for Juve in stoppage time.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner took matters into his own hands after picking the ball up on the left-hand side, beating five defenders before arrowing a shot inches wide of Jan Oblak’s far post.

Check out Ronaldo in full flow below.

(Pictures courtesy of BT Sport)

