Video: Ronaldo comes agonisingly close to scoring Juve’s winner vs Atletico after beating five defenders

Cristiano Ronaldo very nearly earned Juventus a 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid after a dizzying run, but his final effort flashed just wide of the post.

The two teams met in a Champions League group stage fixture at Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night, with chances few and far between during a tense first half.

Juan Cuadrado sparked life into the contest with a superb effort from the edge of the box just after the interval, before Blaise Matuidi put the visitors 2-0 up just after the hour mark.

Diego Simeone’s side never knows when they are beaten though, with Stefan Savic’s 70th-minute goal ensuring a nervy finish for the Italian giants.

Sure enough, Hector Herrera scored an equaliser in the 90th minute to earn Atletico a point, but Ronaldo came agonisingly close to netting a dramatic winner for Juve in stoppage time.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner took matters into his own hands after picking the ball up on the left-hand side, beating five defenders before arrowing a shot inches wide of Jan Oblak’s far post.

Check out Ronaldo in full flow below.

The greatest dribbler in the world when he wants to be. Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT. ? pic.twitter.com/QTVx9dJ2Xt — Jimmy ? (@kingrobbstark2) September 18, 2019

(Pictures courtesy of BT Sport)